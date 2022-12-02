 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana eyes Luis Suarez 'revenge'

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

The Black Stars have a fractious relationship with Uruguay, particularly with striker Luis Suarez, after THAT controversial incident at the 2010 World Cup.

When the four teams were drawn in Group H at the FIFA World Cup, there was only one fixture the entire footballing world was looking forward to with bated breath.

No, it's not a match that involves Cristiano Ronaldo and his superstar team.

Ghana vs Uruguay is definitely the headline fixture of Group H, especially after what happened 12 years ago in South Africa.

'Hand of God 2'

It was a quarterfinal game between the South Americans and the Black Stars, and the game was even poised at 1-1 during extra time. Ghana had a corner and Uruguay was defending in numbers as the Africans were on the ascent. As the ball was played into the box, a goalmouth scramble ensued with both sets of players trying to force the ball in opposite directions.

As Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball towards the Uruguayan goal, Ghana was just inches away from continuing their fairytale journey in the tournament, which was held in Africa for the first time in history.

But in came Luis Suarez, flapping his hands, as he 'cleared' the ball away from danger. Even before the Ghanaian players could protest the goalkeeper-like actions of the striker, the referee blew the whistle for a penalty and duly sent Suarez off with a red card.