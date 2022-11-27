 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 fans at risk of contracting camel flu. 13 points about the virus

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Camel flu virus, considered to be a deadlier cousin of Covid, kills up to a third of everyone who gets infected, the WHO stated.

A woman looks at her photo while riding a camel in Mesaieed, Qatar on November 26. Experts have advised regular hand washing before and after touching camels and avoiding contact with sick animals.

Amid the "football fever" that has gripped fans across the world, World Health Organization-backed experts fear that 'camel flu' too may infect those in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Considered to be a deadlier cousin of Covid, camel flu also known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has affected dozens in Qatar over the past decade. The virus kills up to a third of everyone who gets infected.

Camel flu has also been listed as one of eight potential 'infection risks', including Covid and monkeypox, which could crop up during the four-week long World Cup.

Writing in the journal New Microbes and New Infections, an academic trio said the World Cup 'unavoidably poses infectious disease risks'.

Professor Patricia Schlagenhauf, an epidemiologist from the WHO's Collaborating Centre for Travellers' Health, and team said this applied to Qatar and neighbouring countries. The camel flu could also be exported to other countries because of the sheer amount of fans who've travelled to Qatar to watch the tournament, the experts suggested.

Here's what the WHO has to say about the disease: