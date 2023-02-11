Why do we love lists so much?

The list of the world's richest has been going through some churn lately, though the billionaires moving places have other things to worry about than loss of ranking. Meanwhile, the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, kicked off a feverish online search for the world's worst earthquakes.

Sadly, lists, regardless of the subject or the circumstances, are a source of endless fascination. Dangle a top 10 or a bottom 5 before a reader or a viewer and you have him hooked.

That’s also because lists, or listicles in journalistic terms, are among the easiest things to turn out on a vapid news day. Which is why the top 10 stocks, top 10 movies, top 10 Twenty20 batsmen, are regular staples of news sites and magazines. They rarely break any new ground but are still keenly followed.

Then there are those that arouse morbid curiosity, like The Gnarliest Crashes From The 2022 World Rally Championship. That promises thrills and chills amidst the spills even if we know that some people get hurt in the process. To be fair, watching it gives you some sense of the skills of the drivers but also of the dangers that lurk in every corner at the top level of racing.

Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist. Views are personal.