Why AI as powerful as ChatGPT4 is giving some 'end of the human race' nightmares

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 09, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

What potential dangers of AI compelled Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and others to sign the Future of Life Institute open letter, and what now?

The noise around responsible AI has been loud for decades, with organizations like Humanity+, Foresight Institute, Ought, Algorithmic Justice League, AI Now Institute and Electronic Frontier Foundation considering ethical ways for AI to be used. (Photo: Jonathan Cooper via Pexels)

“Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” asks the open letter from Future of Life Institute that has been all over the news this month for calling for a six-month halt on training new AI systems. “Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?”

Alarmist as it sounds, the letter has over 50,000 signatures, including from Tesla founder (and formerly OpenAI cofounder) Elon Musk, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniac, the historian and author Yuval Noah Harari and professors and intellectuals from universities and think tanks from around the world.

The letter arrived on the eve of OpenAI releasing ChatGPT 4, a significantly more powerful chatbot than the ones that came before it. The speed at which ChatGPT has developed—it first launched last November—is just one of the many reasons that it is raising calls for caution around the world.

