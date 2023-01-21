 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Written World and the Unwritten World review: More memos for a new millennium

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Jan 21, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

A new collection of non-fiction by Italo Calvino offers many pleasures, touching upon folklore, fantasy, science, and the writing life.

An early essay in the book deals with the art of selecting books to take on vacation, and how they remain untouched at the end of it. (Representational image: Armin Rimoldi via Pexels)

It was wickedly said of Jimi Hendrix that he released more albums after his death than when he was alive. Writers can be subject to a similar fate, even if not matching Hendrix's numerical standards. To take one example, it seems that not a year goes by without the discovery of another manuscript by Roberto Bolaño among his papers.

Of course, this shouldn’t be cause for complaint. With cherished authors, more can be merrier -- provided that the work is not simply a collection of odds and ends cobbled together to make the faithful reach for their wallets.

(Photo: Johan Brun/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

During his lifetime, Italo Calvino published several novels, short fiction and non-fiction. In the years after his death in 1985, many further volumes appeared: among them, the autobiographical Hermit in Paris; transcribed lectures in Six Memos for the Next Millennium; and a collection of early short stories, Numbers in the Dark.

Now, there is The Written World and the Unwritten World, a work of “collected non-fiction” translated from the Italian by Ann Goldstein. Fortunately, there's more to savour than to skip.

Here, there is ample evidence that Calvino was adept at playing with linguistic registers, as Jhumpa Lahiri pointed out in an earlier essay. He alternates between high and low, humour and seriousness, philosophy and fantasy. “His objective-subjective gaze,” in Lahiri’s words, “took in the world along with the cosmos, the everyday and the eternal.”