Pakistani polymath Zia Mohyeddin was one of a kind

Sapan News Network -
Feb 19, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The British-Pakistani actor-broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin, the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood, who breathed his last on Faiz Ahmad Faiz's birth anniversary, February 13, was a larger-than-life figure who dedicated his entire life to propel the arts.

The great Zia Mohyeddin, who was born on June 30 (or December 20) 1931 in Lyallpur, Pakistan, and passed away on February 13, 2023 in Karachi, aged 91, was already a legend when I first interacted with him as an adult in the mid-1990s. He had recently moved to Lahore where I then lived at Lakshmi Mansion at Regal Chowk. I was working on the launch of weekly The News on Friday, a brainchild of my editor the multi-talented Imran Aslam who revered Zia sahib.

Both were alumni of the prestigious Government College Lahore and its GCDC, the Government College Drama Club. Knowing my family’s connection to Zia sahib, Imran asked me to approach him for a weekly column.

Pakistan’s progressive movement revolved largely around the great poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, whose work Zia Mohyeddin so eloquently recited in his signature style, his distinctive, gravelly voice setting him apart from others. As part of the same circle, Zia sahib, born in 1931 in then Lyallpur (Faisalabad), Punjab, knew my father Dr M Sarwar who led Pakistan’s first nationwide student movement, the Democratic Students Federation, 1948-54.