Multi-asset allocation funds: Your companion to tide over market volatility

Nov 22, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Since June 2022, sentiments in the market have turned bullish due to sustained buying by FPIs. This may be because India is perceived to have good growth prospects. Besides this, cooling of crude oil prices and easing of inflation rates are some of the other factors that have further aided the mood on Dalal Street.

However, the ongoing geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine and any escalation between China & Taiwan could be party spoilers adding to the market volatility.

One needs to learn how to be resilient in the face of such unsettling events and not shatter under pressure. This would mean choosing investments that can potentially help you benefit from volatility in the long run.

Multi-asset allocation funds can come in handy as a way of dealing with market volatility and economic uncertainty. But what are multi asset allocation funds? Read on to know more.

As the name suggests multi-asset allocation funds invest in multiple assets. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has defined multi-asset allocation funds as funds that invest in at least three asset classes with a minimum allocation of at least 10% each in each asset class. Some of the asset classes include; equity, debt, gold, real estate and so on.

This allows you to diversify your financial portfolio. This diversification can be considered as an opportunity towards building a sustained wealth corpus on the basis of your goals.