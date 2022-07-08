Mastercard Paves The Way For Faster, Safer Transactions Through Card-On-File Tokenization

For every one of us that uses a smartphone, transacts online, or even has a social media account, data privacy is a valid concern. So much of our lives are on the phone - our login credentials to all our favorite websites and subscriptions, social media, banking apps… everything! All of this sensitive data is stored online, somewhere; and that's where the vulnerability lies.

India is now ranked third in the world when it comes to the number of data breaches. In 2021, the number of customers whose data was breached stood at a total of 86.63 million. These threats are expected to increase. In 2020, only 19.18 million Indian users' data was breached. The increase in numbers between 2020 and 2021 is a whopping 351.6%. The most severely impacted services are those that store customers PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and those who store sensitive financial data like account and credit card details.

Now, think about all the places you've stored your credit card information so you don't have to enter it each time you shop. Yes, it's a cause for concern.

This conversation isn't new. Mastercard led the way by launching the Data Responsibility Imperative back in Oct 2019. It proposes 6 key data responsibilities: Security & Privacy, Transparency & Control, Accountability, Integrity, Innovation and Social Impact. Mastercard firmly believes that customers own their data and have the right to control how their data is shared and used. It also believes that as providers, particularly in the financial sector, it is Mastercard's duty to protect customer data the best way it knows how.

In the past years, MasterCard has expanded the protections of the EU Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) globally; for context, the GDPR is considered the gold standard in data protection regulations. It also embarked on the implementation of tokenization, way before the RBI guidelines came out.

RBI, in Sep 2021, stipulated that all customers must have the option to tokenize their credit cards for online and phone transactions. Originally, the deadline was set for Dec 2021, and then extended by 6 months to 30th Sept 2022. As tokenization was part of the Data Responsibility Imperative, Mastercard had diligently taken the steps to creating the ecosystem required to make tokenization a success. In fact, Mastercard customers have had the ability to tokenize since Dec 2021 in India. This initiative isn't limited to India though. Globally, Mastercard has rolled out tokenization for consumers in over 2,500 banks.

If you don't know what tokenization is, here's a quick explainer:

You shop regularly at e-commerce website ABC using your credit card. You've saved the information there, for easy checkout. ABC is hacked, and now you have to ask your credit card issuer to block the card. This was the existing process, and it was both inconvenient and stressful.

With tokenization, you don't save your credit card on ABC's website, but a token number. This token number is valid only between merchant ABC and your credit card. So now, if ABC is hacked, the hackers get your token number, not your credit card information. Can they use your token on a third party application? No, because it's only valid for use between you and merchant ABC. Can they use it to shop on Merchant ABC's website? No, because it is only valid for you, and no one else!

The best part is that even when data breaches happen, there is no need for you to take any action on your part: no need to call your credit card issuer, no need to check your latest transactions, nothing. Just priceless peace of mind.

Mastercard knows through experience how difficult it can be for customers to adopt new technology; even one that's good for them! Which is why they've worked hard to simplify it down to 3 simple steps, as explained in this charming video by M.S. Dhoni! The video is part of a larger campaign where Mastercard is both raising awareness about tokenization, and incentivising customers to get them started. As of this writing, Mastercard is offering cashbacks on Amazon, PayTM, PhonePe, Swiggy and Flipkart for customers who tokenize!

If you're worried that tokenization will be too complicated, or that it will add further steps to your shopping experience, you couldn't be further from the truth! Tokenization brings you all the best-in-class experiences you're used to with your Mastercard, now backed up with advanced security features. Checkouts on merchant websites are even quicker as your token information stays saved, and since you aren't using your credit card, no need to fumble for your wallet! The entire process is automated, so no more hassle of false declines either.

For Mastercard, your peace of mind is priceless, which is why tokenization is offered free of cost. In fact, as mentioned, it may even earn you a cashback reward! For smoother, safer and faster transactions with your Mastercard, head to https://www.mastercard.co.in/en-in/tokenization.html.