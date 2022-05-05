Here’s a look at what different Gold investment tools have to offer

Once Gold’s status as a strategic diversifier of choice has been established, the next big question that confronts investors pertains to selecting the right investment tool. While Gold’s intrinsic value and indestructibility have always been a part of the attraction for investors, modern markets have also evolved new instruments to allow more investors to trade in Gold. Each of these new tools seeks to offer investors varying levels of liquidity and flexibility. Some are more attuned to the needs of larger investors, while others provide first-timers an opportunity to start small with Gold investments. The first step to picking the right investment tool is knowing their individual features and benefits.

The second explainer video in the Gold Investor’s Guide series, presented by World Gold Council, in association with Moneycontrol, explores the ‘Difference Between Various Types of Gold Investment’, laying out their essential characteristics and relevance to investors. In the video, viewers will discover nuances of certain Gold investment products, which impact the cost and benefits accrued by the investor. Many product characteristics also relate to the present regulatory environment governing these products, something which is constantly evolving and investors must consider. At the same time, it unveils new opportunities for investors, especially those looking at investing in modern tools like digital gold and Gold ETFs.

The video is an outreach to investors at a time when Gold investments are once again on the rise. It brings to focus the immense growth potential and variety that Gold now offers to investors. By providing a direct comparison between various Gold investment products, the video also draws out their relative differences under different investment and market scenarios, making it easier to make a choice. Apart from in-depth analysis, the video also explains certain key basics of investing in different Gold products.

For the keen investor, the video will act as a perfect checklist of factors to consider when investing in Gold. It will help them accurately predict their risks and returns, paving the way for a successful Gold investment journey. For others, it’s another invitation to start making the right investment choices, guided by the right information.

