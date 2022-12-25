 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Funnycontrol | 2022: A real-life version of 'The Hangover' movie

Vikram Poddar
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

Using 'The Hangover' movie as an analogy for 2022, clearly the unexplained mattress on the hotel roof is Ukraine, the statue that it lands on is NATO and the hotel is the hapless global economy.

In 2022, markets behaved like they had no memory of what had happened the last time they were roofied on artificially low interest rates. (Image: Still from 'The Hangover'/Legendary)

Sometimes I wish The Hangover had started with that epic morning scene featuring a half-naked Zach Galifianakis, a tiger stolen from Mike Tyson in the bathroom, a chicken that pops up out of nowhere like a crazed drug-fuelled version of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Now, let’s be frank, 2022 pretty much started that way and as we come to the end, we realize that Zack Galifianakis is actually Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the tiger in the bathroom is inflation, Mike Tyson is Jerome Powell, and that the friend who went missing? That's Covid, and it's been found hiding on the hotel rooftop at the end. And just like 2020 showed us what happens in China does not remain in China, 2022  may prove what happens in crypto-verse will not remain in the Bahamas.

The Hangover released in 2009, a year with the hangover of the Global Financial Crisis. And the protagonists wake up with no memory of what happened to them the previous night, unaware that their friend (Zack) had spiked their drinks with what he thought was ecstasy but turned out to be roofies.  Which is also what SBF has claimed in his statement to the SEC.

Markets also seemed to behave in a similar way, with no previous memory of what happened the last time they were roofied by artificially low interest rates.  The unexplained mattress on the roof of the hotel is Ukraine, the statue on the roof it lands on is NATO and the hotel is a hapless global economy.

Now the elephant in the room, I mean the tiger in the bathroom, I mean the crying baby in the hall with no idea where he came from is Putin. And when you tweet at the valet to deliver your car, it turns out to be a Tesla Police cruiser with blue and gold and grey ticks flashing at the top with a giant photo of Elon Musk on one side saying “To serve and protect free speech”. On the other side of the car is a graph of Tesla’s plunging stock price.

Now folks might recall the point in the movie where the undressed Chinese Gangster Chao jumps out and starts beating every one with a crowbar and then demands the folks return his money.  Its ironical that in 2022 that Chinese gangster might well be the US dollar against every other currency.