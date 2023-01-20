 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Everything You Need To Know About Multi Asset Allocation Mutual Funds

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

If you know anything about investing, you know that the one of the most commonly used terms is diversification, or the idea that you should not put all your eggs in one basket. However, it can be a task to identify the right investment choices with so many assets available to you as an investor. That’s where Multi Asset Allocation Mutual Funds come in. Let’s learn more about them below.

What Are Multi Asset Allocation MFs?

As the name suggests, Multi Asset Allocation Mutual Funds utilise investments from depositors across different assets. These are hybrid funds that typically invest at least 10% in at least three different categories of which two are equity and debt and another one can be commodities with REITs units issued by REITs/InviTs depending on the fund house and fund in question.

Benefits of Multi Asset Allocation MFs

The biggest benefit of Multi Asset Allocation Funds is that it allows investors to tap into different kind of asset category with the sole aim of aiming to grow their money during a bull run and protecting their assets when global headwinds favour bears. Diversification instantly reduced the risk of losing all of investors’ money at one go as all asset classes do not overperform or underperform together.

Multi Asset Allocation Funds also carry lesser risk compared to most hybrid funds since the invested amount is spread across multiple asset categories and these can be a huge source of relief, especially during current times, when markets seem to be swinging wildly.