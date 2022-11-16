 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everything You Need To Know About Investing In Large-cap Mutual Funds

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

With the stock market fluctuating wildly over the last couple of months on account of multiple global factors, the focus is back on large-cap mutual funds as a comparatively safer investment option. But before we get there, what exactly is a large-cap mutual fund? And why must you consider investing in them at this point? Here’s everything you want to know about large-cap mutual funds.

What Are Large-cap Funds?

Large-cap funds are mutual funds that invest a major proportion of their assets under management (AUM) in equity shares of companies with a large market capitalisation. These companies are often leaders or have leading market share in their domain of expertise, such as TCS for IT or ITC for consumer goods etc.

These companies are also mostly known by every investor, thanks to their large base of users and market position. They are also known to enjoy a high reputation in the market and any unexpected news about them can have an adverse impact on the entire sector. Finally, large-cap funds also attract investment from foreign investors as they are considered safer options compared to mid-cap and small-cap funds.

Reasons To Invest In Them

One prime reason to invest in large-cap funds is due to their inherent stability. Since these funds invest in sound companies with top management, investors can also look forward to lower volatility and some sort of steady dividend income even during a bear market. This is a significant advantage and overrules the argument that large-cap funds might have less growth potential because of their market-cap and may miss wild swings during broader bull runs.

Large-cap funds, therefore, make a lot of sense for investors who are happy to invest their money in safe, stable and large companies with slightly lesser growth potential compared to unknown companies with uncertain growth prospects that have a lower market-cap.