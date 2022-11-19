 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are people still changing their names through newspaper ads?

Nilutpal Thakur
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Even if someone does change their name for some reason, what is the need to announce it in a newspaper? Well, it is more of a legal compulsion than a personal choice.

Adding or removing a few letters from one's name in accordance with numerology or astrology are among the most common reasons for name change in India. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Ever noticed the small, single column advertisements, tucked away in a corner of the classified sections of a daily newspaper, where people announce their name change?

A typical ad goes something like this – I, (name), S/o (name) R/o (address), have changed my name to (new name) vide affidavit dated (date) sworn in the court of judicial magistrate.

Why, then, do people change their names? The reasons could be multiple – marriage, remarriage, spelling mistake in old name/surname/family name, adoption, numerology or astrology, religion change or even a plain desire for a new name.

But then, even if someone does change his or her name for some reason or the other, what is the need to announce it in a newspaper? Well, it is more of a legal compulsion than a personal choice.

A legal requirement

It is not that one fine morning you decide to change your name or alter your spelling and start using the new name right away. In fact, changing a name requires a thorough technical process to be completed, which primarily involves three key steps—a name change affidavit in a specified format; placing an ad in a newspaper; and a notification in the official gazette.