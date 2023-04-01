 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar’s Bicycle Didi who has spent a lifetime with the Musahars

Faizal Khan
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

This Dalit History Month, training the spotlight on Sudha Varghese, who travelled from Kerala to Bihar as a teenager to live with the Musahar community, considered Dalits among the Dalits in the country, five decades ago. She never left

Sudha Varghese, the Kerala-born activist for Dalit and human rights, works among the Musahar community in Bihar. (Photo courtesy Nari Gunjan, Dinapur, Bihar)

In 2016, 10 women in Patna district of Bihar began a journey no one from their Musahar community had undertaken before. Each of them received a tiny piece of land on lease to do farming. Seven years later, the number of landless Dalit women in the Phulwari block of Patna district doing farming on leased land has risen to a whopping 4,000. The women farmers credit their success in unshackling from centuries of discrimination with the nearly four decades of tireless work by one woman, who they fondly call Bicycle Didi.

Sudha Varghese, the Bicycle Didi, a renowned activist for Dalit and human rights, has done much more than leasing farms for the Musahar community in Bihar ever since she arrived in Patna, from Kerala, as a teenaged girl in 1964. In Dinapur village on the outskirts of Patna, Varghese leads a women-empowerment organisation called Nari Gunjan she founded in 1987 with 200 members from the Dalit community. Today, Nari Gunjan has 2,000 members, and a hostel for Musahar girls, fully funded by the Bihar government for educating the poor. Another hostel, also in Dinapur, is home to 80 girls rescued from human trafficking.

Sanju Devi, a member of the Musahar community, bought her own land last year for farming to end a centuries-old discrimination as landless labourers. (Photo courtesy Nari Gunjan, Dinapur, Bihar)

"One of our biggest achievements was helping Musahar women own land for the first time in the history of the community," says Varghese. "After we helped the Musahar women do farming on leased land seven years ago, 10 of them have bought their own land for farming. These once-landless women are now members of the Forum for Women Farmers' Rights, a national collective of women farmers," she adds about Nari Gunjan's women-empowerment programme in agriculture supported by the Ahmedabad-based Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Gujarat.