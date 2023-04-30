 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

80 years since the Bengal famine: A portrait of the famine of 1943

Sohini Chattopadhyay
Apr 30, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Once the preserve of the royal and the rich, portraiture became a tool for artists Chittaprosad and Somnath Hore to document Bengal famine victims as fellow humans deserving of respect and not just pity.

A woodcut from Somnath Hore's Tebhaga. (Photo courtesy Seagull Books)

In this second part of this two-part series on the People’s Age, the story of the artists Chittaprosad and Somnath Hore, who carried the wounds of the famine lifelong. And editor Puran Chand Joshi, who was thrown out of the Communist Party of India in 1947.

Also read: 80 years since the Bengal famine of 1943: How a small team from 'People's Age' magazine documented the disaster in photos, reports, drawings

Chittaprosad

A little before 2010, Ashish Anand, the director of DAG, located one of the last remaining copies of Chittaprosad’s book Hungry Bengal that had escaped the Raj’s confiscation. The slender volume was a sketchbook, comprising both text and drawings, of his tour of the district of Midnapore undertaken in November 1943. The book, published by the People’s Publishing House in Bombay, was priced at Rs 3. The copy Anand found lay in a bank locker of the artist’s niece, Gargi Chatterjee, in Kolkata. Chittaprosad had sent this copy to his mother by post from Bombay, the artist’s sister Gouri Bhattacharya wrote in a reminiscence titled Nihsango Paribrajak (referenced and translated in Chittaprosad Vol 1, DAG, 2011).