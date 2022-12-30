 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Famous Shiba Inu dog, who inspired 'doge' memes & Dogecoin, gravely ill with leukaemia

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

The famous Shiba Inu dog, that inspired the “doge” meme is critically ill and suffering from leukaemia, the news of which has led to an outpouring of love and support from internet users.

17-year-old Kabosu shot to fame in 2010 after a photo of her with a quizzical expression and crossed paws became an internet meme sensation. The shot became famous and people started referring to it as “doge” which eventually inspired the cryptocurrency “Dogecoin” created in 2013.

Kabosu lives in Sakura, Japan with her human Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher, who in a series of Instagram posts, revealed that she has been in a “very dangerous condition” and had stopped eating and drinking just before Christmas. She has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis, a type of inflammation in the digestive system apart from chronic leukaemia, and veterinarians have put her on antibiotics.

Days later, Sato said Kabosu is now eating and drinking again with well-wishers cheering on the positive health update.

“It’s going to be alright. Because we get our power from all over the world!” Sato wrote on Instagram.

“I hope she will be okay, we can’t lose Doge,” one user commented.

“Get well soon Kabosu/doge, stay strong for your family and for everyone who supports you,” another comment read.