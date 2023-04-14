Falguni Nayar's daughter shares her vision for Nykaa Fashion, reveals favourite properties

Nykaa Fashion CEO Adwaita Nayar revealed the vision for the company, stating that her objective was to ensure that Nykaa Fashion was "different from anything else that you could find."

"It was really important to me that Nykaa Fashion was different. It was different from anything else that you could find. There was a need for a platform that was more trendy, more fashion forward and more curated. It inspired you in terms of how to style yourself. I really felt there was a need for a platform that has much tighter curated products, along with a lot of products and inspiration that could help the customer," Nayar, 33, who has been the Exective Director at Nykaa since July 2021, said in an Instagram video under a new property called "From the CEO's desk".

Nayar, who has been integral in helping her mother Falguni Nayar in Nykaa taking giant strides, added that a key part of Nykaa Fashion was curation and delisting products was as important for the company, as adding new products was.

"I think a big, big part of Nykaa Fashion is curation. We want to have a tight curation where every product that we list is really great from a quality perspective, from a trend perspective and is the right value-for-money. Actually, you will be surprised to hear this, but we have a whole initiative where we have gone and delist the products. As important as it is to add products, we actually go and delist as well," she added.

Nayar also revealed some of her favourite curations such as "Hidden Gems" in which Nykaa Fashion aimed to travel around India and find emerging labels and give them a platform and "Global Stores", which was launched in 2022 and whose aim was to go abroad and get the best brands to India.

Moneycontrol News