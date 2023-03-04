 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Use open interest data to gauge strength of the move: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Mar 04, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The rise in price when compared with the rise or fall in Open Interest, will be able to give us indication of consensus bias.

Shubham Agarwal

A move that is in the opposite direction to the ongoing trend is always noticed and often appreciated, especially when the opposite move is an upmove. And it is welcomed for two reasons.

1. It gives an opportunity to re-enter for those who have missed the trend.

2. If it turns out to be the beginning of a reversal, then it presents the sweetest spot to enter (right at the beginning).