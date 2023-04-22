 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covered Call, a best strategy for a slow market: Shubham Agarwal

Shubham Agarwal
Apr 22, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

In Covered Call, we buy a Futures contract and simultaneously Sell a Higher Strike Call option.

Do Covered Call only when there is lack of momentum in the market.

Markets have been slow for the past few days. The loss of momentum does not impact Futures traders much. However, quick entry and exit are not possible in such times. Most of the trades become a wait-and-watch game.

The biggest disadvantage is that due to lack of momentum sometimes we lose patience. Due to this, we end up exiting the trade right before momentum sets in. During such times how about creating a strategy that helps us get money out of a lack of momentum? This is possible when we convert our Buy Futures strategy into Covered Call Strategy.

What is a Covered Call?