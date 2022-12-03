 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4 common errors option traders must avoid

Dec 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Here are a few tips that will help in error-free options trading

I could have written mistakes but mistakes are more intentional in nature or maybe known wrongdoing, while errors are mostly matters that are out of sight. Most traders attracted by smaller lot sizes and smaller moves choose Nifty Options or Bank Nifty options to trade.

Trading them for starters is not wrong but there are a few things that we tend to overlook, which turn into errors that put us off options trading.

We will look at such errors and also remedies to avoid these mistakes.

1. Remember, time is not a friend but a foe for option buyers

Most of us start with buy options trade for the primary reason that it is one of the most inexpensive trades. While over a period of time we do realise that the time value phenomenon in the options premium will push the premiums down, in an attempt to chase the move, we do end up making the error of overlooking the time value-related drop (time decay) in option premium.

This eventually pushes us so back in premium that despite the view being right, we may not get satisfactory profits out of an option buy trade.

Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited