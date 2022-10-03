Ex-Army officer felicitated on 100th birthday. Anand Mahindra shares video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of the ceremony organised by the Indian Army to felicitate a former officer on his 100th birthday.

Subedar Major Govind Swamy, former drill instructor of the National Defence Academy (NDA), is the man who has instructed seven Generals of the Army during his tenure. Regarded as a living legend, his centenary celebration was a moving event organised by the Madras Sappers contingent in Bengaluru.

Footage shared by Anand Mahindra shows Sub Major Swamy being helped out of his jeep and being escorted to a wheelchair at the event venue. The video then cuts to the ex drill instructor standing on stage as he raises a proud salute.

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals,” wrote Mahindra while sharing the clip on Twitter.

“I had goosebumps when he saluted,” the industrialist added, further calling the video his “Monday Motivation.”

According to the Southern Command of the Indian Army, Swamy is the “iconic” drill instructor who trained the contingent of Madras Sappers to win the Republic Day and Army Day Parades all nine times it participated.

A bust of the "Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd" was also unveiled at the MEG Centre in Bengaluru by Swamy himself on the occasion of his 100th birthday.



The Indian Army Southern Command shared photos from the event on Twitter.