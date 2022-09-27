‘Everyone said could not be done’: Ratan Tata’s inspirational video is viral again

Businessman Harsh Goenka shared a snippet from an old speech by industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Twitter, where it has garnered praise and appreciation from thousands of viewers.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, shared a short video from a speech that Ratan Tata, 84, delivered in 2015. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons spoke about the greatest pleasure of his life – doing something that naysayers decried as impossible.

“The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done,” Ratan Tata revealed in his speech.

The video has racked up nearly 45,000 views on the microblogging platform where Goenka shared it with the caption “What really excites Ratan Tata.”

The video is part of a longer speech that Tata delivered at the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2015’s Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony. When he spoke of doing something that everybody said could not be done, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons was referring to the production of cars in India.

“The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done. I decided that India could produce its own cars,” said Tata in his 2015 speech. “Everybody, my friends who oversee in the automobile business said this couldn’t be done, and that we would have to go through collaboration to get to know how to produce technology.

“But, we undertook to produce this car. It was called the Indica, and we produced it in India, totally of Indian content,” he added. The Tata Indica was one of the first indigenously produced passenger cars of India.