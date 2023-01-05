GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
An entire airport in US was evacuated so that a murder suspect could use toilet
Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
The entire airport was placed under a lockdown and the airport staff were asked to leave the building as Bryan Kohberger was led out of the small plane to use the airport facilities.
Bryan Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University.
Moneycontrol News
