 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

What Amazon Prime show Jubilee doesn't capture about Himanshu Rai's growth mindset

Danish Khan
Apr 23, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

A glimpse of Himanshu Rai’s entrepreneurial spirit and confidence comes alive in his quest for the sole rights to film British monarch King George V's Silver Jubilee celebrations in India in May 1935.

Rai Bahadur Chuni Lall, and Bombay Talkies founders Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai in 1939. Sir Chimanlal Setalvad, a noted public personality, was the chairman of Bombay Talkies, which also had renowned financier F.E. Dinshaw and other industry captains like Sir Cowasji Jehangi and Sir Richard Temple as directors. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

The era of pioneering film studios which heralded the birth of indigenous film-making in India has been ably captured by the Amazon series Jubilee. Loosely based on the Malad-based Bombay Talkies, established by the pioneering couple Himansu Rai and Devika Rani in the mid-1930s, it offers a window to a period when stars, writers, and technicians were paid monthly salaries by film studios.

As the series begins just months before India’s Independence, it rightly weaves its narrative in the backdrop of Partition violence, refugee rehabilitation, Cold War, and the AIR placing restrictions on Hindi film songs. In real life, however, Bombay Talkies arguably had its most productive run during the British rule although Rai’s untimely death in 1940 was a big jolt. Rani continued helming the studio, but changed circumstances, and her own marriage in 1945 to artist Svetoslav Roerich, eventually brought down the curtains on Bombay Talkies in 1953.

Devika Rani and Najmul Hasan in Jawani Ki Hawa (1935). (Image via Wikimedia Commons)


A glimpse of Rai’s entrepreneurial spirit and confidence comes alive in his quest for the sole rights to film the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the British monarch King George V in India in May 1935. Rai endeavoured to get exclusive rights to film the celebrations in the important cities of Simla and Delhi along with other parts of the country.