Vikram Vedha: 3 of Hrithik Roshan's last releases crossed Rs 100 crore at box office

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha -- which is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film by the same name -- was released on Wednesday and expectations from the film are high especially because the original was a blockbuster and of its star power.

While Saif Ali Khan plays police officer Vikram, Hrithik Roshan plays the notorious gangster Vedha. And going by the successes of Roshan's last films -- three of which were a part of the Rs 100 crore-club -- filmmakers and fans have high expectations from Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan's last release Super 30 made Rs 146.94 crore at the box office while another release in the same year (2019) War minted Rs 317.91 crore. His 2017 film Kaabil earned Rs 103.84 at the box office.

The Tamil Vikram Vedha, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, had made Rs 60 crore in 2017.

Meanwhile, apart from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the Hindi remake also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan shared the poster and wrote, "Ek Kahani Sunayin".

Commenting on it, his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, "God Bless all". Abhishek Bachchan also commented, "too cool braz."

The post has already received more than 16 lakh likes while the teaser for Vikram Vedha has gathered over 80 lakh views hours after its release.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

