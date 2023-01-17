Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge has died, says actor's sister. Twitter extends condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge, a black Labrador, has died, the late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh tweeted with photos.

“So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken,” Singh, lawyer tweeted with two photos – one of Fudge and Rajput and another with her and the dog.

It is not yet clear how Fudge died and how old was he. After the actor’s untimely death, Fudge was reportedly depressed and refused to eat, according to Rajput’s family. Fudge was then taken to Patna from Mumbai by Rajput’s father KK Singh, where he spent his last days.

Twitter users left heartfelt comments on Singh’s post.

“Sad news. He moved on a better place. Take care,” one tweet read.

“Reading this with a heavy heart. May him find peace. Hope he meets Sushant there,” commented another user.

Many shared several photos and videos of the actor with his dog.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Bandra home at 34 in June, 2020, sending shockwaves across the nation. The actor was a successful TV star starring in “Pavitra Rishta” and other dance reality shows before he made his Hindi film debut with “Kai Po Che” where his performance was lauded and he was hailed as the next big thing.

He went on to do critically and commercially acclaimed movies with his last theatre release “Chhichhore” grossing over Rs 100 crore. He also starred in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", “Raabta”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, "Kedarnath" and “Sonchiriya” among other movies.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE