Sundance 2023: Home is where the hesitance is, for 'White Ant' director Shalini Adnani

Ranjita Ganesan
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:26 AM IST

In 'White Ant', her first short film set in India, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, the London-based Chilean-Indian director reflects on the emotions of homecoming.

Director Shalini Adnani and stills from her shot film White Ant, premiering at Sundance Film Festival 2023. (Images courtesy Sundance Institute))

Shalini Adnani dreamt up the glowing termites that take over her short film White Ant over the course of a few sleepless nights. They become a symbol of the war time wages on one’s possessions and, ultimately, on one’s sense of the past.

The film’s protagonist finds his childhood home on its last legs after he is summoned from Mumbai to his village to deal with a termite attack. It was in a near-hypnotic state, between rest and reality, that the filmmaker remembers being inspired to examine this disquiet between the traditional and the modern.

Chilean-Indian filmmaker Shalini Adnani. (Photo: Ralph Whitehead | Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

For Adnani, a Chilean-Indian who currently lives in London, home is an ever-shifting concept. White Ant, which is premiering in the Short Film Program 3 section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, January 19-29, is her first short film set in India. In this interview, she talks about its making. Edited excerpts:

Themes of homecoming, memory, decay come through in your synopsis. Was there a particular moment or incident that inspired White Ant?

The idea of homecoming has been embedded in my life from childhood. My identity was always fractured, growing up in Chile, spending my summers in India, and speaking English at home. Visiting India every summer and returning to Chile were both homecomings for me. One more rooted in traditions and culture and the other one built on the idea of opportunity and possibilities. The main inspiration came from watching my ancestral home in India slowly become abandoned as the concept of a 'family home' disappeared and everyone splintered off into their own nuclear families or moved away, yet there was a hesitance to let go of the family home. So, instead of it being sold or inhabited by someone else, it remained abandoned, almost frozen in time, as a memory of our family home and the traditions that used to bind us together. This is something that's quite common in India today, as shifting values around family are changing the way people live.