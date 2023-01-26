SRK's Pathaan to revive business of single-screen theatres, say exhibitors

Ache din (good days) for us, said single-screen exhibitors who are celebrating the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for bringing audiences back to their theatres.

As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen Pathaan, which was released nationwide on January 25. Many single screens had temporarily shut down after Drishyam 2, which released in November 2022, because they didn't have any movie to screen.

“And many other theatres had shut down long before Drishyam 2 due to lack of good content,” said Akshaye Rathi, director of Saroj Screens, a film exhibitor. “With Pathaan, many single screens have reopened as it is a big entertainer which caters to the audience of single-screen cinemas.”

Also Read | SRK's Pathaan becomes biggest release, screen count reaches 8,000 worldwide

Single screen revival

Pathaan has opened up the market for single screens again and that will benefit not just the movie’s business but also collections of forthcoming films.

“We are an under-screened country. So, any screen opening is good news,” Rathi said.

He said upcoming movies including Ajay Devgn's Bholaa in March and Salman Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan to be released in April are mass entertainers.

“These are the films that are not just for the multiplex audience but for the larger audience and this will help single screens, which will contribute to overall box office revenues,” added Rathi.

Three blockbusters of last year – RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa – brought audiences back to single screens in big numbers after a dry spell of almost two years due to Covid-19. However, except for single screens in south India, other standalone cinemas got only a little relief with these successful films.

Single-screen exhibitors in west and north India that count on big-ticket Hindi films have been disappointed due to the failure of movies such as Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Shamshera.

An estimated 15-20 percent of single-screen theatres in India shut down in the past two years due to the pandemic and dearth of good films. The number of single screens in India dropped to about 6,200 in 2022 from around 8,500 in 2018-19.

Single screens on an average contribute 35 percent to overall India box office business with the rest of the 65 percent coming from multiplexes. For big-ticket and star-studded films, the split is 55 percent coming from multiplexes- and 45 percent from single screens.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan fans dance away inside theatres during 'Pathaan' screening. Watch videos

Bollywood will go back to the drawing board after Pathaan, said single-screen exhibitor Vishek Chauhan.

“More producers will be inspired in Bollywood to make action films. Pathaan is the first action film after a long time that is doing good numbers. So, now they know this is the way forward. We expect more universal, more action and franchise films coming out of Bollywood and this will augur well for single screens because this is what works for our audience,” he said.

Yash Raj Films, the makers of Pathaan, have shown the path to the Hindi film industry, said Chauhan.

“Single screens ke ache din aa rahe hain (good days are coming),” he said.

Strong opening

He said Pathaan opened to a strong response in his theatre.

“It has opened unlike any other film and it has got the biggest opening for a Hindi film, that too on a non-holiday. The theatre has been jampacked. People were dancing their way out after watching the film. Can't remember when this last happened for a Bollywood film,” he said.

Initial reports suggest Pathaan opened with over Rs 53 crore at the India box office, marginally higher than KGF 2's Hindi version that earned about Rs 52 crore on the first day.

“On day one of Pathaan's release, 100 percent tickets were sold and for day two, three shows were sold out. Pathaan will be the biggest Bollywood film after the pandemic and its lifetime business could be Rs 250-300 crore,” said a single-screen exhibitor from Uttar Pradesh who did not want to be identified. He said the momentum should continue with films lined up for 2023.

Chauhan said Pathaan will revive single screens.

“The film is trending like KGF 2 (the biggest blockbuster of 2022),” he said.