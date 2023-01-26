 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SRK's Pathaan to revive business of single-screen theatres, say exhibitors

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Pathaan has opened up the market for single screens again and that will benefit not just the movie’s business but also collections of forthcoming films.

As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen Pathaan, which was released nationwide on January 25. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

Ache din (good days) for us, said single-screen exhibitors who are celebrating the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for bringing audiences back to their theatres.

As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen Pathaan, which was released nationwide on January 25. Many single screens had temporarily shut down after Drishyam 2, which released in November 2022, because they didn't have any movie to screen.

“And many other theatres had shut down long before Drishyam 2 due to lack of good content,” said Akshaye Rathi, director of Saroj Screens, a film exhibitor. “With Pathaan, many single screens have reopened as it is a big entertainer which caters to the audience of single-screen cinemas.”

