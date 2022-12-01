 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spotify wrapped 2022: Sidhu Moose Wala, AP Dhillon among most popular artistes

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Spotify Wrapped 2022: Check which artistes and songs trended this year.

(Images: Instagram)

Spotify has unveiled Wrapped 2022, its annual roundup of the most-streamed artistes and albums this year.  Globally Taylor Swift, BTS and The Weekend dominate the ranks. But who are the singers most popular among Indian users?

Arijit Singh, for the third time in a row, is the most-streamed artiste on Spotify in India, followed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Shreya Ghoshal.

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Sidhu Moose Wala were the sixth and eighth most-streamed artistes India.

Dhillon's song Excuses was 2022's most -streamed song in India. Others were Pasoori by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, Kesariya (from Brahmastra) by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, ShubhMusic's  No Love and Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A.

Topping the list of most-streamed albums was Moose Wala's Moosetape.