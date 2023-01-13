 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only daughter, dies at 54

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Lisa Marie Presley had made a very recent public appearance, at the Golden Globes on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father.

Lisa Marie Presley released her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appeared on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis’ only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma — the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice — and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.

She even formed direct musical ties with her father, joining her voice to such Elvis recordings as “In the Ghetto” and “Don’t Cry Daddy,” a mournful ballad which had reminded him of the early death of his mother (and Lisa Marie’s grandmother), Gladys Presley.