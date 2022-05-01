Shark Tank India is set to return and Twitter is thrilled

Startup reality show Shark Tank India is set to return for its second season and social media users are excited. Entrepreneurs can now sign up for the show and get a chance to pitch their ideas to judges.

The first season of Shark Tank India had seven judges to assess business ideas-- Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

The show became a huge hit, making the judges household names. It also created a gold mine of social media content, ranging from memes to reels.

With the second season too, viewers are expecting great entertainment.

"Shark Tank India season 2 is coming!!! People, how's the josh (enthusiasm)???" wrote a Twitter user named Debonkar.

"Shark Tank India Season 2 announced. Expecting Indian Tech startups this season," said another person.

Here are some more reactions to Shark Tank India's return:

Executive Ravisutanjani Kumar tweeted a listed the entrepreneurs he wanted to see on the show's new season -- Divya Gokulnath from BYJUs, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, CRED's Kunal Shah, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath, Ritesh Agrawal of OYO, Sridhar Vembu of Zoho and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.