Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide gross

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for the actor after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" has created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in phase one of its release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday.

According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday yesterday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" YRF said in a press note.

