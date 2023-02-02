 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan: Few people are as charming or funny as Shah Rukh Khan. We utilised those strengths

Devarsi Ghosh
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Shridhar Raghavan is the mentor writer for YRF’s Spy Universe that brings together characters from Salman Khan’s Tiger series, War, and Pathaan. Next in line is Tiger 3, also written by Raghavan.

'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe.

Caution: Contains spoilers for ‘Pathaan’

Hindi filmmakers are wont to declare “content is king” when their films become hits. Who then is the kingmaker for Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit ever, Pathaan? Surely, screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan (Khakee, Dum Maaro Dum, endless episodes of C.I.D.), who wrote Pathaan based on director Siddharth Anand’s story. Abbas Tyrewala wrote the dialogue.

Raghavan quickly corrects this misconception. “Filmmaking is a collaborative process,” he tells Moneycontrol. “Pathaan emerged out of a story Sid (Siddharth Anand) and Adi sir (producer Aditya Chopra) were developing. Then I came in, sat with them, took their ideas forward. The spectacle is mostly Sid’s. The drama and rootedness come from me and Adi. The humour is mostly Abbas (Tyrewala) and Adi’s. I was more focused on moving the plot, rooting the characters, the reversals.”

He added: “One of the things appreciated about Pathaan is the pace at which it unfolds. It’s not all me. At every point, there is the director, producer and editor ensuring the pace doesn’t slacken, so they are smart enough to remove scenes. Not every element is mine, such as the pre-interval block of the two-building heist situation came from Sid.”