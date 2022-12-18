 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shah Rukh Khan reveals the biggest compliment from his children: 'Papa you are...'

Dec 18, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got candid with fans in a short Q&A session on Twitter to promote 'Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan with his family. (Image credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, and on Saturday took fan questions on Twitter about his work and family

Most fans had queries about the movie, some asked about his family. One fan sought to know the biggest compliment his children gave him.

Khan's response: His children telling him he is the kindest man they knew.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have three children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, releasing on Netflix on in 2023.

Many interesting conversations happened up during "AskSrk" on Twitter.