Shah Rukh Khan reveals the biggest compliment from his children: 'Papa you are...'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, and on Saturday took fan questions on Twitter about his work and family

Most fans had queries about the movie, some asked about his family. One fan sought to know the biggest compliment his children gave him.

Khan's response: His children telling him he is the kindest man they knew.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan have three children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, releasing on Netflix on in 2023.

Many interesting conversations happened up during "AskSrk" on Twitter.

One fan told Khan to postpone Pathaan's release to January 25 because they planned to get married on the 25th. Khan told him to have the wedding on 26th. "It's a holiday too," the actor quipped. Fan getting married on ‘Pathaan’ release day makes a request. Shah Rukh Khan’s reply Pathaan's release is highly anticipated because it is Khan's first appearance on the big screen since Zero in 2018. But it has also become the centre of a row because of the song Besharam Rang. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, among many others, has objected to Khan's co-star Deepika Padukone's outfit -- an orange swimsuit -- in the song. “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable," he had told news agency ANI. "It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it." Khan addressed the controversy at Kolkata International Film Festival, saying "no matter what, people like us will stay positive".

READ MORE