Fan getting married on ‘Pathaan’ release day makes a request. Shah Rukh Khan’s reply

'Pathaan' movie poster. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of his action-thriller film Pathaan but there's one who wants it to be delayed.

The fan made an unusual request on Twitter. They said they were getting married on January 25 and asked if the film's release could be moved to the next day.

Seems like someone does not want to miss Pathaan's first day first show.

Khan responded to them during a 15-minute Q&A with fans.

"You get married on 26 (after the Republic Day Parade)," the actor said. "It's a holiday too."



Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Another request to Shah Rukh Khan was to a make popcorn at theatres free.

"Eat before stepping out of your home. You won't need popcorn," Khan told them.

Others were curious about when Pathaan's second second would release.

"I think it should be out soon will find out from the Pathaan team," Khan said.

The film's first song Besharam Rang has become quite a hit but has also found itself at the centre of a huge controversy.

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, has said labelled actor Deepika Padukone's outfits in the song "objectionable". She is seen wearing an orange swimsuit in one of the scenes.

“The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable," he had told news agency ANI. "It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it."

Many others made lewd comments about the actor on social media and called for a boycott of the film.

Khan addressed the controversy at Kolkata International Film Festival, saying "no matter what, people like us will stay positive".