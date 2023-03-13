 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2023: Infamous Will Smith slap is the butt of all jokes

AFP
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

A year ago, Oscar nominee Will Smith had suddenly stormed the stage and smacked presenter Chris Rock, who had made an off-color joke about Smith's wife, the actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock was the most-talked about moment at last year's Oscars.

It's been a year, but the power of "The Slap" lives on.

At last year's Oscars, Will Smith suddenly stormed the stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock, who had made an off-color joke about Smith's wife, the actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was, of course, the talk of the town -- and the world -- in the days following that ceremony, and it returned to dominate the one-liners on Sunday at this year's Academy Awards.

"If any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it -- it's not going to be easy," vowed host Jimmy Kimmel, referring to a classic line from one of Smith's hit songs.