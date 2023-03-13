'Exceptional': PM Modi congratulates Team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' on Oscar wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated two big Oscar winners from India on March 13 after the winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced putting “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” and documentary short “The Elephant Whisperers” in the spotlight.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars,” PM Modi tweeted on Team RRR’s win sharing the Academy win announcement tweet.

Congratulating Guneet Mongia and Kartiki Gonsalves for their win for “The Elephant Whisperers”, the prime minister wrote: “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.”

See his tweets below:

Twitter was overjoyed and jumped into celebratory mode when the winners were announced and when “Naatu Naatu” was performed on stage.

MM Keeravaani’s Telugu track became a global sensation upon its release, inspiring millions of TikTok videos, dance challenges and bagging several high-profile award nominations.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for – and to win – an Oscar. The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone. In her introduction, she called it a song with “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves.” Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, “The Elephant Whisperers” is about the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and its two caretakers. This was the third documentary short win for India at the Oscars.

Moneycontrol News