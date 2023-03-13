What Anand Mahindra said after big Oscar wins for ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra congratulated Team “RRR” and “The Elephant Whisperers” team for their big wins at the Academy Awards on March 13. He shared a clip of the “Naatu Naatu” performance on the Oscars stage on Twitter while congratulating Team “RRR”, director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose for their historic Oscar win in the Best Original Song category.

“Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. Naatu Naatu is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the Oscars, I bow low to SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani & Chandrabose,” Mahindra tweeted with the clip.

Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the “RRR” phenomenon “Naatu Naatu” at the Academy Awards to roaring applause as dancers Lauren Gottlieb and crew and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to the stage by storm.

The dancers recreated the famous choreography - performed onscreen by actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr - and the catchy Telugu dance number brought the audience to its feet.

Actor Satish Kaushik cremated “And an Oscar to this brilliant film. The @TheAcademy has recognised not only the rollicking, music-filled fantasies of Indian cinema but also the gritty but equally beautiful reality of India,” he tweeted with a poster of the movie.

Kartiki Gonsalves dedicated the Oscar win for “The Elephant Whisperers” to the motherland, India, in her speech.

