Oscars 2023: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, duo behind ‘Everything, Everywhere’, win Best Director prize

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

Oscar Awards 2023: Kwan and Scheinert' sci-fi adventure film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' topped the list of nominees -- 11 nods, including for lead actress Michelle Yeoh.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' is the most-nominated film this year.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the pair behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, won the Best Director Oscar, from a category that included three-time winner Steven Spielberg.

Kwan and Scheinert' sci-fi adventure film topped the list of nominees -- 11 nods, including for lead actress Michelle Yeoh. Two supporting actors from he film - Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan - have already been announced as winners.

“There’s greatness in every person… there’s a genius, you just have to unlock it,” Kwan said during the acceptance speech.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is about a Chinese-American family’s battle against a dimension-hopping supervillain. The film swept major award events this year, emerging as a very solid Oscars contender.