Oscars 2023: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, duo behind ‘Everything, Everywhere’, win Best Director prize

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the pair behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, won the Best Director Oscar, from a category that included three-time winner Steven Spielberg.

Kwan and Scheinert' sci-fi adventure film topped the list of nominees -- 11 nods, including for lead actress Michelle Yeoh. Two supporting actors from he film - Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan - have already been announced as winners.

“There’s greatness in every person… there’s a genius, you just have to unlock it,” Kwan said during the acceptance speech.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is about a Chinese-American family’s battle against a dimension-hopping supervillain. The film swept major award events this year, emerging as a very solid Oscars contender.

The film’s triumph marks a win for the largely Asian cast as well the community as a whole. Till date, only four Asian actors have won Oscars. But this year alone, four were nominated for the coveted film prizes, including Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere) and Hong Chau (The Whale). In more Asian representation, India's RRR and The Elephant Whisperers and RRR won in the Best Documentary Short and Best Original song categories.