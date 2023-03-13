Oscars 2023: 'All That Breathes' from India misses award as 'Navalny' wins Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes from India missed out on the chance to become the first documentary from India to win an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film as Navalny, a film about dissident Russian Alexei Navalny, took home the coveted award.

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, focuses on climate change as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites, in Delhi.

Other contenders in the same category included Fire of Love, All the Beauty And The Bloodshed and A House Made of Splinters.

All That Breathes had landed an Oscar nomination on the back of a successful award season. In 2022, it won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival among a host of other international wins.

Moneycontrol News