Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins’ first NFT art collection sells out in less than 10 mins

Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins launched his first NFT art collection titled “The Eternal Collection” on October 14 and it sold out in less than ten minutes on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. Sir Anthony Hopkins’ NFT art collection -- a series of more than 1,000 original art pieces – is inspired by the legendary actor’s Hollywood career, and draws from his iconic performances in movies such as the 'Silence of the Lambs', which won him an Oscar for playing fictitious serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Some of his NFT art pieces such as “The Eternal”, “The Lover”, and “The Jester” are reportedly based on “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” in his career, Decrypt reported.

For the launch of the collection, Hopkins had collaborated with Los Angeles-based NFT and Web3-focused designing firm -- Orange Comet Inc -- co-founded by Hollywood producer Dave Broome, musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and former NFL player Kurt Warner. Notably, though this is the 84-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor’s first blockchain technology-based art collection, this is not the first time he dabbled in NFTs. A year ago, Hopkins had starred in a thriller film directed by Rick Dugdale; the movie had been released via an NFT platform called the 'Vuele'.