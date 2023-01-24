 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' gets nominated, 'We created history' tweets 'RRR'

Jan 24, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Oscars 2023: "This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears," 'RRR' tweeted from its official account.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Minutes after the Academy Awards announced its nomination for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' for Best Original Song, the movie's official Twitter handle said it was music to their ears. In a separate post, the filmmakers tweeted that with this announcement they made history.

Other nominations in the same category include the following:

'Applause' from Tell it Like a Woman
'Hold My Hand', Top Gun: Maverick
'Lift Me Up', Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'This is a Life', Everything Everywhere All At Once

Earlier in the day, RRR's official Twitter account had tweeted a single emoji ahead of the announcements. With a “fingers crossed” emoji, RRR’s handle expressed nervous anticipations as the movie may become one of the few from India to make it to the final nominations of The Academy Awards in the past two decades.

As of 2022, apart from Mother India, only two Indian films have been nominated for the Oscars are Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). Both didn’t win the prestigious award.