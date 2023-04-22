 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How techie Hrishikesh Bhaskaran, a VM Basheer fan, turned screenplay writer for ‘Neelavelicham’

Neelima Menon
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The additional screenplay writer of ‘Neelavelicham’, which released this week, on how director Aashiq Abu onboarded him for his remake of the five-decade-old Malayalam classic, a horror-romantic-investigative thriller, on staying true to the original and the many departures.

(Left) Hrishikesh Bhaskaran, additional screenplay writer of Aashiq Abu's film 'Neelavelicham', which released this week; the film's poster; a still from the film.

To remake a five-decade-old classic, which was considered the first ever horror-romantic-investigative thriller film in Malayalam is an uphill task for any filmmaker. Directed by Vincent, Bhargavi Nilayam (1964), based on Vaikom Muhammad (VM) Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham (1952) which he later developed into a screenplay, is also his first-ever movie screenplay. The story of a lonely novelist who rents a haunted house and befriends a beautiful female ghost who stirs him to unearth her past continues to be a widely read screenplay to this day. When director Aashiq Abu wanted to make a horror film, he couldn’t think of going beyond Bhargavi Nilayam. Hrishikesh Bhaskaran was the first to be brought on board as an additional screenplay writer when he announced the film.

With Neelavelicham running in theatres, Bhaskaran narrates the experience of dabbling with a classic, as a reader and writer:

Techie to screenplay writer