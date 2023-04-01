 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Musician Rabbi Shergill: ‘We should all have opinions, else we're living in a world as slaves or masters’

Deepali Singh
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Urban balladeer Rabbi Shergill on his love for Amritsar, his upcoming fourth album and why he doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind.

A few days ago, Rabbi Shergill, 49, made the people of Amritsar dance and sing along with him as part of The Sacred Amritsar. The singer-songwriter performed some of his popular numbers, including Jugni, Chhalla, Tere Bin and the 2005 chartbuster Bullah ki Jaana. Shergill, who is regarded as one of the pioneers of the Sufi-Rock movement in the country, is also known to speak his mind on matters of politics and environment. We caught up with the Delhi-based musician in his favourite city to tell us more about his forthcoming ventures. Edited excerpts:

You performed in Amritsar recently. Tell us about your connect with the city and its people. 

My father is from Amritsar district itself. This, in some ways, is my hometown. My village is Chak Mishri Khan it is also the village where Gurbakhsh Singh chose to set up his first printing press in Punjab with his iconic magazine called Preet Lari, which is, perhaps, the most important magazine in Punjabi literature. In some sense, the literary heritage of Punjab is pretty much my own family’s heritage. This is the fifth time that I have come to Amritsar in about a little over a month. I had a lot of speaking assignments this month. This is one place which seems to have some bit of resonance for what I have to say.

Your first three albums released within four years of each other but the fourth one is taking its own sweet time. Why the long gap?