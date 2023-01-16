 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Mukundan Unni Associates’: How the hit Malayalam thriller got made, a deep dive with director Abhinav Sunder Nayak and co-writer Vimal Gopalakrishnan

Devarsi Ghosh
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan stars as a psychopathic lawyer who mints money from fake accident insurance claims in the film, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2022 Malayalam film 'Mukundan Unni Associates', currently on Disney+ Hotstar.

In 2014, Mukundan Unni Associates director Abhinav Sunder Nayak watched the Hollywood film Nightcrawler at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai up to five times consecutively.

At that point, the Kozhikode-born filmmaker had slipped into clinical depression after the release of his debut feature film, the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, as editor. The film, which was Dulquer Salmaan’s first Tamil release, was a small success in Chennai, but its Malayalam version, Samsaram Arogyathinu Hanikaram, had flopped in Kerala. Suddenly, work offers stopped coming to Nayak as most online reviews blamed the editing for the film’s failure.

“People who used to call me offering work disappeared,” Nayak told Moneycontrol.com. “I cut myself from cinema for almost a year and stopped watching films. I began looking for jobs in the advertising industry. Then my therapist pushed me to just go and check out any film and I randomly picked Nightcrawler.”

An hour into the film, Nayak began laughing at the morbid dark comedy which follows an ambitious and unethical videographer, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, rise up the ranks in journalism, frequently putting others in harm’s way. Nayak fell in love with Nightcrawler and he credits it for reigniting his passion for cinema.

Nine years later, his directorial debut, Mukundan Unni Associates, has charmed audiences and critics for its uncompromising depiction of a Nightcrawler-like amoral psychopath chasing success at any cost. The film, out in theatres in November last year, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Malayalam cinema’s all-rounder — actor, writer, director, lyricist and so on — Vineeth Sreenivasan (directed Hridayam, 2022) plays Mukundan Unni, a lawyer who goes to unthinkable lengths to mint money out of injured or dying patients by milking the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (created by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988). Suraj Venjaramoodu (The Great Indian Kitchen, 2021), Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa and Aarsha Chandini Baiju star in key roles.