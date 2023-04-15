 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Mrs Undercover’ actor Radhika Apte: ‘We don’t really see spy thrillers that are comedies’

Deepali Singh
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Radhika Apte, who, in her latest release, plays an undercover agent-housewife assigned a task after a decade, talks about playing real and goofy roles, not doing social-issue films normally, and the privilege of refusing a lot of work now than earlier.

Radhika Apte in 'Mrs Undercover'. The film, which released on Friday, is about a housewife who has been neglected as an agent.

Radhika Apte’s initial few years in the acting space were marked with films and characters that were more in the serious and intense space. It is only in some of her last few projects that the Sacred Games actor has started exploring her goofy side as well. Remember her quirky cop character ACP Vijayashanti Naidu in Monica, O My Darling? In her latest avatar, in the spy comedy Mrs Undercover that released on April 14 on Zee5, Apte plays a spy named Durga who has been forgotten by her agency and by the time she is called for a job, she has become a housewife. The actor got candid about her role in the film, her choices and why she doesn’t think any publicity is bad publicity. Edited excerpts:

The film’s director Anushree Mehta has mentioned in an interview that you said yes to doing the film within minutes of her narrating it. What made you give the green signal?

I read the script around three weeks before the shoot because they weren’t ready with the script for a long time. I had a brief narration in the beginning and I said I would like to do the film because we don’t really see spy thrillers that are comedies. It was a really good idea that she’s a housewife who has been neglected as an agent. She thinks she’s just a housewife and can’t really do anything. It’s basically a journey of her realising her self-worth and I thought it was just a great idea, so I said yes to doing it.

Cops and spies are traditionally shown in more serious avatars. In your last release Monica, O My Darling, you played a cop with a quirky sense of humour and here, too, you are exploring your goofy side. Do you think this also makes them more relatable?