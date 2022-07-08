Koffee with Karan 7: Ranveer's hidden talent, Alia on life as a Kapoor ‘bahu’ and other revelations

The name of the show may be ‘Koffee with Karan’, but our favourite Bollywood celebrities spilled some tea on the first episode of season 7 that premiered yesterday. The much-awaited talk show returned with two of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now – Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh – whose camaraderie on the Koffee couch made for a fun watch. While Ranveer was his usual effervescent self as he delivered punches in the rapid fire round, Alia Bhatt – fresh off the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and with her newlywed bridal glow intact – made some interesting revelations about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, the wedding and life as a Kapoor bahu, among other things.

Here are seven things we learned while watching the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7:

Ranveer Singh’s hidden talent: Before this episode, not many knew that Ranveer Singh is also a mimic par excellence. The actor blew us away with his mimicry of top Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn, delivered at the request of show host Karan Johar and fellow guest Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s embarrassing email ID: Children of the ‘90s have all been guilty of some really embarrassing email addresses and Alia Bhatt is no exception. In the bingo round, she revealed her email ID used to be “punkbabe_21”. The actor says she has no idea why she included the “21” in her email address, given that she wasn’t, in fact, 21 at the time she made it. “I was like 13 or something,” she revealed.

Ranveer’s sex playlists: One of the biggest draws of Koffee with Karan, for viewers at least, is stars spilling their secrets. Ranveer did not disappoint when he revealed he doesn’t just have a sex playlist, he has different playlists for “different degrees.” “I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists,” he said.

Alia on life as a Kapoor: Asked about the difference between the Bhatts and the Kapoors, Alia got candid as she spoke about the ways her life has changed since she entered the Kapoor family. “We [the Bhatts] don’t have these massive celebrations together, we don’t constantly get together,” she said. “Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together! You eat together, you do aarti together…” said Alia.

The last celebrity they stalked: During the rapid fire round, Ranveer Singh was asked about the last celebrity he stalked on social media. He didn’t miss a beat before responding it was Kiara Advani. “I like her. She’s a Sindhi,” the actor said. When the same question was posed to Alia, she admitted to stalking Janhvi Kapoor.

Deepika’s name on Ranveer’s phone: Ranveer Singh admitted that for the longest time, his wife’s name was saved on his phone as simply “Deepika Padukone.” Now, however, he has changed it to “Baby” followed by a baby emoji and hearts. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor’s number is saved as “Husband” on Alia’s phone, followed by a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt’s engagement ring: The popular joke right now is that the opening episode of Koffee with Karan 7 also served as a platform to debut Alia Bhatt’s blinding engagement ring. The huge rock is set in a band engraved with their “relationship philosophy”. “My diamond ring is extremely special not because it is a beautiful diamond but because it has been engraved with our relationship philosophy, which is very close to my heart,” Alia said. The engraving reads “Mrs Hipster”, where each alphabet stands for something, although what that is she refused to say.