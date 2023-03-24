 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai': History TV18 Documentary Brings Focus on India's Untold Story of War on Covid

News18
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

Narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the 60-minute documentary that aired at 8pm on Friday traces India’s journey from deciding to develop a vaccine on its own to becoming the world’s saviour by providing the jabs to several countries

(Representative image)

“The word global pandemic is intimidating in itself and can rattle even the strongest of minds,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he narrated leading India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which not only broke spirits across the world but brought it to a standstill --- economically, physically and emotionally.

Experiences such as these make up History TV18’s latest offering ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- a documentary detailing the untold story of India’s grit and determination to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine reaches every citizen in the remotest parts of the country.

Follow India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 on Twitter via #IndiaVaccineStory

Narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the 60-minute documentary that aired at 8pm on Friday traces India’s journey from deciding to develop a vaccine on its own to becoming the world’s saviour by providing the jabs to several countries.

