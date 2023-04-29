 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Matchmaking on Netflix: 2 good seasons and 1 okay season later, is it time to wrap up?

Nidhi Gupta
Apr 29, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

Lately, the show has been accused of a lack of diversity. Three seasons of upper-caste, upper-class Hindus (mostly): It does seem to be getting repetitive.

Sima Aunty says clients across the globe are "difficult". (Screen grab/Netflix)

“What’s your favourite colour?” Vikash asks somewhere in the middle of Indian Matchmaking S3. His date, Namrata, has been selected from several biodatas by “top matchmaker from Mumbai” Sima Taparia. Namrata was born and raised in Ahmedabad but moved to the US for higher studies and stayed on to work. Vikash is a 40-year-old emergency room doctor who has lived in the US all his life. They might work because, says Sima aunty, they are both extroverts.

When Namrata responds that she likes bright colours, Vikash quips that he’s a pretty bright colour. She laughs at this dull attempt at a joke, and the next second, Vikash is speaking to the camera, calling her “polite”. “Sima aunty did a great job,” he says.

On paper Namrata is exactly what Vikash is looking for: Tall, vivacious, extroverted, Hindi-speaking (“because communication is important,” Vikash tells Sima aunty). He also wants a Brahmin girl, despite not being a practising Brahmin himself—because “community” matters. But there’s a catch: Namrata has an Indian accent, which is the only reason Vikash offers for why he doesn’t feel a spark—even though Namrata clearly does. It’s back to the drawing board for Sima aunty. Watching this scene play out, I feel her ennui: This drill was beginning to feel very old.