Golden Globes 2023: What's so funny in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'?

Sandipan Deb
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Of his four films, Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin', Golden Globe Best Picture (Musical/ Comedy) winner, is the least humorous. Did the flummoxed film journalists who nominated it choose the easiest option?

A still from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022).

There was much excitement a few days ago when Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR won the Golden Globe award for best original song of the year, the first ever for an Indian film. One wonders what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members, who decide the Golden Globes, saw in this rather unexceptional song, but let that be. The oddest choice was the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, which went to writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).

Having watched the film just a week ago on a streaming platform, I was perplexed. Comedy? To my untrained senses, it seemed to be a relentlessly dark tale with no trace of humour and not even a happy ending. I have no idea what definition of “musical” the Golden Globes jury abides by, but other than the fact that one of the two lead characters in the film plays the fiddle and is trying to compose a tune, there is not much music in it, except for the haunting background score by Carter Burwell.

Set in 1923 on the desolately beautiful island of Inisherin, off the coast of Ireland, Banshees... is the story of two men, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who have been inseparable friends and drinking buddies for many years. And then, suddenly one day, Colm tells Pádraic that he wants to end their friendship. He wants Pádraic to never again speak to him. He offers no explanation for his decision, other than that he does not like Pádraic any more.

Obviously, Pádraic finds it all very confusing and difficult to accept, but when he tries to re-establish contact, Colm tells him that every time Pádraic tries to speak to him, he will cut off one of his own fingers. This is, of course, a classic case of cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face, since Colm is an enthusiastic fiddler and an amateur composer. How would he make his music if he sheared off his fingers?

I will avoid spoilers here, except to say that things keep getting more bizarre and bleaker. The story is an allegory of the Irish civil war, whose explosions and gunfire we can sometimes hear from the distant mainland, though the island of Inisherin in untouched by it. Ireland has had a long and troubled history of brothers killing one another in blood feuds and in the name of religion. The island is a microcosm of director McDonagh’s country, where people get into senseless battles that lead to self-destructive behaviour and the death of innocents. Those who are saner simply leave, never to come back.

This is McDonagh’s fourth film and all of them have been marked by unusual plots with unexpected twists and turns. In his first film In Bruges (2008), two hitmen are sent by their boss to cool their heels in the historic town of Bruges in Belgium after one of them botches up a job. It is later revealed that the boss wants hitman 1 to kill hitman 2, but wants hitman 2 to enjoy his last few days in the picturesque town, which the boss loves. The irony is that hitman 2 loathes Bruges and longs to get back to England.